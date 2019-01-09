Agenus (AGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Agenus reported wider-than-expected loss but revenues beat estimates in the third quarter of 2018. With no approved product in its portfolio and only a few candidates in mid stages of development, including the Prophage Series vaccine, the company is still a few years away from bringing a product to market. Meanwhile, shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. However, Agenus is advancing a combination study of CTLA-4 targeting antibody, AGEN-1884, and its own PD-1 targeting antibody, AGEN-2034 in second line cervical cancer. A filing is expected as early as 2020. The company filed four investigational new drugs (INDs) in 2018 and two additional INDs will be filed by the end of the year. The company also delivered on its partnership commitments with Merck and Incyte with two programs in the clinic this year, helping it to achieve a cash milestone.”

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 56,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,917. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $356.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 776,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agenus by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 198,247 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Agenus by 171.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 166,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 105,123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $101,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

