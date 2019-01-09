Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) PT Set at $135.00 by Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $135.00 price target on Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.33.

AMG stock opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.48 per share, with a total value of $180,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at $818,406.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total transaction of $229,394.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

