Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,757 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.30.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
