Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 49.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 109.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

