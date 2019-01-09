Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Stock Price Down 7%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 1,008,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,147,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADRO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 591.66%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 42,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

