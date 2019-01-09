Adobe (ADBE) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Analysts at Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

Shares of ADBE opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total transaction of $608,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,246. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 4,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Adobe by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

