Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $73,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 236.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 68,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 118.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $720,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.5% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.82. 363,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,443. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-shares-sold-by-uss-investment-management-ltd.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.