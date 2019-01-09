ACNB (ACNB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $41.45.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Kelley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $32,868.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,581.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $483,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,700.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,231 shares of company stock worth $43,408. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACNB by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACNB by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ACNB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual, business, and government customers primarily in Pennsylvania. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.