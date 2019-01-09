ABM Industries (ABM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company's strategy to grow through acquisitions while maintaining desirable profit margins have paid off with top line growth. The company has embarked on 2020 Vision that outlines its long-term vision for the next five years. Acquisitions have been a growth catalyst. The company has been consistent in rewarding its shareholders. Despite such positives, shares of ABM have underperformed its industry over the past year. Increasing expenses (due to expenses related to GCA-buyout and higher wage and overtime costs resulting from a tight labor market) is likely to weigh on ABM Industries’ bottom line. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on ABM Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:ABM opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $94,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,601,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,971,000 after purchasing an additional 118,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,285,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,971,000 after purchasing an additional 118,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,375 shares during the last quarter.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. It offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical solutions, and parking.

