Abcam (ABC) Upgraded to Add at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) to an add rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABC. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday.

Abcam stock traded up GBX 108 ($1.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,256 ($16.41). 764,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,233. Abcam has a 1 year low of GBX 9.73 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.86).

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner acquired 187,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) per share, with a total value of £1,990,574 ($2,601,037.50). Also, insider Suzanne Smith acquired 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,219 ($15.93) per share, with a total value of £10,532.16 ($13,762.13).

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

