Abcam (ABC) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Abcam (LON:ABC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,203 ($15.72) on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 9.73 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.86).

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner bought 187,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) per share, with a total value of £1,990,574 ($2,601,037.50). Also, insider Suzanne Smith bought 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,219 ($15.93) per share, with a total value of £10,532.16 ($13,762.13).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

