AbbVie (ABBV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “AbbVie’s key drug, Humira has been performing well based on strong demand trends despite new competition. Moreover, Imbruvica has multibillion dollar potential. Mavyret’s launch has also been stronger than expected. AbbVie has also been successful in expanding approvals for its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. Moreover, AbbVie has an impressive late-stage pipeline comprising several products with multibillion-dollar potential expected to be launched in the near term. AbbVie expects to launch more than 20 new products or line extensions of marketed drugs before Humira biosimilar competition begins in the United States in 2023. AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one month. However, direct biosimilar competition to Humira in Europe from October can erode revenues in 2019. Nonetheless, estimates have gone up ahead of Q4 earnings. AbbVie has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.10.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,280. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,203 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,440 shares of company stock worth $24,029,804 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,786,000 after buying an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

