Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Reduced by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,457,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303,610 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5,999.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,418,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,197,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,781 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. 3,139,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,941. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at $9,133,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Reduced by Curbstone Financial Management Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/abbott-laboratories-abt-holdings-reduced-by-curbstone-financial-management-corp.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.