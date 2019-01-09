ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 24 price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 21 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Bank of America set a CHF 23.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 24.19.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

