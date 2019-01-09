AB-Chain RTB Price Reaches $0.0316 (RTB)

AB-Chain RTB (CURRENCY:RTB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, AB-Chain RTB has traded up 8% against the dollar. AB-Chain RTB has a total market cap of $609,063.00 and approximately $2,064.00 worth of AB-Chain RTB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AB-Chain RTB token can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AB-Chain RTB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.02149868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00162782 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00228688 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024906 BTC.

AB-Chain RTB Token Profile

AB-Chain RTB launched on February 12th, 2018. AB-Chain RTB’s total supply is 27,856,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,272,270 tokens. AB-Chain RTB’s official message board is medium.com/ab-chain . AB-Chain RTB’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN . The official website for AB-Chain RTB is ab-chain.com

Buying and Selling AB-Chain RTB

AB-Chain RTB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AB-Chain RTB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AB-Chain RTB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AB-Chain RTB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AB-Chain RTB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AB-Chain RTB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.