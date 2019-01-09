$96.16 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post sales of $96.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.49 million. TrueCar reported sales of $83.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $358.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.38 million to $358.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $413.93 million, with estimates ranging from $405.39 million to $423.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.51.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.76 million, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 2.39. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $73,852.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,168 shares of company stock worth $91,063 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TrueCar by 295.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in TrueCar by 538.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.