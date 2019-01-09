$6.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $6.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.21 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $22.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.78 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $23.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.44 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $106,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 252.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $147,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 263,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

