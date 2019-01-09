440 Shares in CIGNA Co. (CI) Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 440 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA during the third quarter worth $1,819,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 2,281.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,758,000 after buying an additional 259,280 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CIGNA by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,578,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CIGNA in the second quarter valued at $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CIGNA news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,680. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $189.93 on Wednesday. CIGNA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CIGNA from $221.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.56.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

