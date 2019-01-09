3D Systems (DDD) Shares Up 5.2%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.84. 1,696,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,468,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Gabelli downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.79.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.82 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,096,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $323,125,000 after purchasing an additional 683,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $209,428,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $209,428,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,464 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 69,713 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

