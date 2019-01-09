$32.65 Million in Sales Expected for Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) to post $32.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the lowest is $32.50 million. Luther Burbank reported sales of $29.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full-year sales of $128.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.70 million to $129.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.25 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luther Burbank.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

In related news, Director Victor Trione purchased 15,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 30,200 shares of company stock worth $293,764 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,734. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $537.73 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

