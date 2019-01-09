$249.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report sales of $249.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $227.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $962.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $958.40 million to $966.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Several research firms have commented on DORM. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Dorman Products stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,140. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $3,416,372.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dorman Products by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Dorman Products by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dorman Products by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.