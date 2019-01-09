$242.80 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will report $242.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $255.60 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $235.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Raymond James started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 109.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 111.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $174,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,327,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,756. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

