223,431 Shares in Yext Inc (YEXT) Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 223,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Yext makes up approximately 2.4% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

In other Yext news, Director Michael Walrath purchased 100,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 687,067 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,212. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yext stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,487. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.82. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “223,431 Shares in Yext Inc (YEXT) Purchased by Spence Asset Management” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/223431-shares-in-yext-inc-yext-purchased-by-spence-asset-management.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.