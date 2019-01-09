208,600 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 208,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 271,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 133,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $576,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director University Yale sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $4,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,253 shares of company stock worth $51,568,747. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBGS. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

