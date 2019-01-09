$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will report $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $9.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

NYSE RCL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. 1,453,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $135.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain bought 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.60 per share, with a total value of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,971,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 235.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

