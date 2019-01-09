1World Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,485.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One 1World token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market capitalization of $563,985.00 and $25,485.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.02150503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00164104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00233304 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024986 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,686,551 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

