$169.68 Million in Sales Expected for Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) will post sales of $169.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.80 million. Hi-Crush Partners posted sales of $216.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full-year sales of $850.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.40 million to $858.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $874.41 million, with estimates ranging from $717.03 million to $967.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 21.37%. Hi-Crush Partners’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCLP shares. Raymond James downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hi-Crush Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Hi-Crush Partners stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 19,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.84. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCLP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

