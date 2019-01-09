$141.86 Million in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) to announce sales of $141.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.90 million. Valero Energy Partners reported sales of $126.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $546.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.82 million to $564.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $615.04 million, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $682.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valero Energy Partners.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 94.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

VLP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. Valero Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $48.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $218,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 17,282.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $628,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

