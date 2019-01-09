$139.99 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to post sales of $139.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.03 million and the highest is $142.37 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $125.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $545.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $542.28 million to $547.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $591.74 million, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $594.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

COR stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $473,524 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,420,000 after buying an additional 231,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

