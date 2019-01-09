12,279 Shares in FedEx Co. (FDX) Acquired by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. FedEx accounts for about 2.0% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in FedEx by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.60. The stock had a trading volume of 203,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

