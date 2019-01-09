$110.15 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) will announce sales of $110.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.40 million. Summit Midstream Partners reported sales of $126.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $479.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.70 million to $489.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $475.35 million, with estimates ranging from $446.84 million to $491.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $127.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider Brad N. Graves sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $242,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 108.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMLP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,927. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

