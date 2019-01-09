$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $513.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.78 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $254,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 14,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,886. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,546,000 after purchasing an additional 385,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 419.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3,511.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.97. 382,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

