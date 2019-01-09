$0.26 EPS Expected for FTE Networks, Inc. (FTNW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNW) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTE Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. FTE Networks posted earnings of ($2.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTE Networks will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTE Networks.

FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million.

Separately, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTE Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of FTE Networks stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. FTE Networks has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $26.25.

About FTE Networks

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services.

