$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. Wright Medical Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $456,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cooke sold 20,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $604,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,182. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -129.23, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

