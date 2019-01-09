$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluent Inc (FLNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Fluent reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fluent in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $321.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 130,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $457,499.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,384,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

