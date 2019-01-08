Zacks: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) Given $14.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verra Mobility an industry rank of 173 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,850. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director John H. Rexford purchased 10,050 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verra Mobility stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,516,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,101,000. Verra Mobility accounts for about 0.8% of Kepos Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kepos Capital LP owned 3.03% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The company develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.

