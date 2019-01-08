Zacks: ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $1.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 20 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have commented on SOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 673,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of ReneSola worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $50.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.62. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.09%. Analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

