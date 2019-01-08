Zacks: Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Itau Corpbanca an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Itau Corpbanca by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Itau Corpbanca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Itau Corpbanca by 27.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITCB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575. Itau Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itau Corpbanca (ITCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.