Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matthews International (MATW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Matthews International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

MATW stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, insider David A. Schawk purchased 1,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $40,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 42.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter valued at $322,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

