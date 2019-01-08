Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated for the purpose of serving as a savings and loan holding company for Hopkinsville Federal Savings Bank. The business of the bank primarily consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits in loans secured by single family residential real estate and investment securities, including U.S. Government and agency securities and mortgage-backed securities. The bank also originates single-family residential/construction loans and multi-family and commercial real estate loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HopFed Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of HopFed Bancorp stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. HopFed Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). HopFed Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. HopFed Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

