Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Teladoc’s shares have outperformed the growth of its industry in the past year. With a number of acquisitions completed since its inception, the company expanded its distribution capabilities and broadened its service offering. The company is witnessing increase in revenues driven by rise membership and visits. Fast adoption of telehealth services in the healthcare sector places the company for long term growth. However, it has incurred significant losses since inception in 2002. Additionally, Teladoc has been unable to generate cash from operations and may struggle in the coming quarters too. Its high debt level caused a spike in interest expenses, which weighs on operating margins.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.42.

TDOC opened at $52.13 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $1,486,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,567,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 69,224 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $4,622,086.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,444.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,468 shares of company stock worth $12,662,668 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Valley Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth $18,918,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,318,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after acquiring an additional 437,136 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $20,163,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

