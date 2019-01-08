Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Republic Bank (FRC) to Sell

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company depicts a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been revised upward prior to the fourth-quarter earnings release. The company remains well positioned for growth given its simpler business model and non-engagement in additional businesses. Also, increased loan originations are expected to support the company’s growth prospects over the long run. Nevertheless, escalating costs owing to investments in digital initiatives are expected to hurt its bottom-line growth. Further, despite rising interest rate environment, contracting net interest margin due to flattening of yield curve continues to keep interest income under pressure.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

NYSE FRC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,688. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 712,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,992,000 after purchasing an additional 76,732 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

