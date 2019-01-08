Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) to Hold

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 187,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,380. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $41,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,487 shares in the company, valued at $550,631.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,404,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,163 over the last 90 days. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

