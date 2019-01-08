Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) to Hold

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNN. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of RNN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,992. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17).

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.