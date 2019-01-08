Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northwest Natural (NWN) to Sell

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWN. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

NWN stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Lori L. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $79,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth $7,071,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 27,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.