Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deluxe (DLX) to Sell

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Deluxe Corporation, through its industry-leading businesses and brands, helps financial institutions and small businesses better manage, promote, and grow their businesses. The Company uses direct marketing, distributors, and a North American sales force to provide a wide range of customized products and services: personalized printed items checks, forms, business cards, stationery, greeting cards, labels, and retail/packaging supplies, promotional products and merchandising materials, fraud prevention services, and customer retention programs. The Company also sells personalized checks and accessories directly to consumers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLX. Buckingham Research started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of DLX traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. 389,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,860. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deluxe news, insider Keith A. Bush acquired 2,020 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $100,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter acquired 2,035 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,939,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,078,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,356,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,078,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,387,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 9.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,606,000 after acquiring an additional 121,542 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

