Zacks: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.37) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GLRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,605. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 125.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.40%. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenlight Capital Re will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

