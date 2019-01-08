Zacks: Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Colony Credit Real Estate had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,039,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,793,000 after buying an additional 1,199,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,039,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,793,000 after buying an additional 1,199,728 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 288.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 494,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 367,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 49.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after buying an additional 350,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.