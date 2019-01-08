Zacks: Brokerages Set $27.50 Target Price for Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC)

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Reliant Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $27.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Reliant Bancorp an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. FIG Partners raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBNC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 7,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.40. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

