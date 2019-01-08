Zacks: Brokerages Expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

NYSE:QTS opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,616.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,393,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,487,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 352,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 983,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,960,000 after purchasing an additional 433,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

